Man wanted in homicide at unauthorized barbershop at Detroit school, source says

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a homicide that happened in Detroit last week.

Detroit police released an image of Dalvine Nickerson, who they say is wanted in a homicide and was last seen on Wednesday in Redford Township.

A source says the homicide Nickerson is tied to happened on Friday during an unauthorized barbershop business at Charles Wright Academy of Arts and Science.

Police on Friday said a contracted janitor was operating an unauthorized barbershop out the back of the school. They said a 21-year-old man was shot and killed while getting a haircut.

No Detroit public schools staff members or students were at the school at the time.

On Wednesday, police searched for the suspect in Redford Township in the area of Beech Daly and Ross Drive. 7 News Detroit saw a vehicle abandoned in a yard off Donald Street.

The search in that area ended Wednesday evening.

The suspect was dressed in all black and may be wearing a dark-colored face mask, police said.

“Well, we're on the lookout to hopefully help police to catch this guy cause there's kids around here, there's neighbors,” resident Phil Parish said.

Anyone who sees Nickerson should not approach him and call 911, police said.