Man who claimed his girlfriend died by suicide gets 20 to 40 Years

DETROIT (WXYZ) — David McPherson, 40, was sentenced to 20 to 40 years for the murder of Haleigh Pace.

Despite claiming the 24-year-old committed suicide in June of 2025, a jury didn’t buy it. During his sentencing, he doubled down on that claim.

Haleigh's mother, Ella Pace, told the judge, “I’m asking this court to ensure that my daughter is his last victim. Let it stop with her. Let her life mean something and the prevention of future harm."

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Evan Pace, the victim's brother, said, "He stole my sister's future, but he will not destroy the generation that comes after her. My nephew will be raised to be the absolute opposite of his father."

Haleigh Pace and David McPherson shared a young son. During McPherson’s sentencing Tuesday, Haleigh’s loved ones expressed the void left by her death and the void her son, Damien, is learning to comprehend.

Ella said, As he gets older, he will begin to ask questions that no child should ever have to ask. ‘Why is my mother gone? What happened to her? And how did she die?’ One day he will learn the devastating truth that his own father’s responsible for taking her life.”

When allowed to address the court, McPherson doubled down on his claim that Haleigh took her own life.

“If I could give my own life to bring her back I would. It was a suicide. It wasn’t murder. I couldn’t prevent it," he said.

Judge Kelly Ann Ramsey denounced his suicide claim.

“The jury verdict in this case proves this was not a suicide," she said

The judge drove her point home. Reading the medical examiner’s report.

“Indicates the manner of death is homicide," she said.

The judge ruled on the higher end of the sentencing guidelines.

“Of 20 to 40 years on murder in the second degree plus 2 years for the felony firearm," Judge Ramsey said.

After the hearing, Evan said, “Obviously nothing can bring back my sister, but I feel like that 20 to 40 years was a good sentence for the value of my sister’s life.'

Ella said, “I know she misses not being here, being a mom, being with her son. But I think her knowing that he’s not with Dad, he’s with us. I think that’s just speaks volumes. I know she’s here.”

