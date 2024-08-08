Man who lost life saving co-worker honored by Oakland County Sheriff

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ — A 20-year-old man who tragically drowned after saving his coworker's life is being honored by Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard for his act of bravery.

Marsalis Quintin Carter, a Detroit resident, drowned last month diving into Taylor Lake in Rose Township. On Saturday, July 20,he was part of a moving crew helping a resident with a move, and they were swimming in the pool to cool off. Investigators say Carter helped a co-worker struggling in the water, went underwater and was lost. Divers found his body 13 hours later.

Video: 20-year-old credited with saving one man's life, loses his own in local lake

20-year-old credited with saving one man's life, loses his own in local lake

Marsalis' Mom, Daileen, was presented with a citizen citation today at the Sheriff's Office in Pontiac for her son's heroism.

“I wanted to take a moment to recognize the selfless and heroic act of her son who died saving the life of someone else,” Bouchard said via press release. “While the fact that Marsalis gave his life saving a coworker may not diminish the family’s pain, it may give a measure of solace and meaning to his incredible sacrifice.”