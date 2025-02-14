Man & woman shot and killed overnight inside home on Detroit's west side; suspect in custody

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating after two people were shot and killed inside a home on the city's west side overnight.

The victim's parents tell me their son, Edward Clark II, and a friend, were shot inside the home.

Police confirm that a man is in custody in relation to the double homicide.

Edward's parents say that the two were friends from work. They say it happened around 12:30 a.m.

His dad said Edward was a bright young man who loved gaming, and he leaves behind a daughter.

Police confirm there are no other suspects but they are still investigating what led up to the shooting.