Many singles experiencing dating app burnout look for new options

As we look ahead to Valentine's Day, romance is in the air. But in a world where swiping right has become the common practice for singles, dating app trends are changing the way we look for love.

From the rise of niche dating apps catering to specific interests and communities, to the increasing popularity of video profiles and virtual dating experiences, the options for finding a match seem endless.

According to a Business Apps survey, there are 300 million users of dating apps for dates with over 20 million users paying for premium subscriptions worldwide.

The apps have revolutionized the way people meet, but as the digital dating world continues to evolve, so do the trends. But with convenience also comes dating app burn-out.

"I don't mess around with dating apps. I think it takes away from the social interaction. Like people need to connect in person," Lavell Broughton told me. "I know people who use dating apps, but I prefer in-person interaction. I think you can make a better connection that way."

Love them or hate them, the dating apps are here to stay. But with constant swiping, scheduling dates and a wide array of potential matches, there's a lot of pressure to present the best version of oneself.

Many are saying it's taking a toll on their emotional wellbeing.

"It's challenging to know how to stand out there, how to create or emulate a connection in a way that would happen naturally or organically," Rachel London, a professional matchmaker and dating coach.

London said she's seen a renewed interest in traditional dating: Meeting people out in the world, face-to-face, and letting the relationship develop naturally. However, love-seekers aren't kicking modern technology to the curb. They're still keeping their dating profiles just in case.

"There's this paradox of choice., so this illusion of choice, because it seems like you can have your pick of so many people and then don't necessarily value what is right in front of you. I think that prohibits people from experiencing that deeper connection," London said.

We spoke to a handful of people in Downtown Detroit. The majority we spoke with aren't even on the apps. They prefer meeting organically, with some even turning to match-making services.

"I think it's very difficult now. It's very annoying to swipe, and I think that is why I had the benefit of having known him ahead of time, but a lot of my friends are really exhausted with it," Amanda Williams said.