Many still dealing with the Adderall shortage after months of waiting

(WXYZ) — We are now seven months into the Adderall shortage, and those prescribed the stimulant to treat ADHD often go from pharmacy to pharmacy to find the drug, or go without it for weeks.

Back on Oct. 12, 2022, the FDA announced it would put Adderall on its shortage website. According to the agency, the primary blame was for a massive increase in demand for the drug during the pandemic.

"The longest I've had to wait to get a prescription was almost two and a half weeks," Cecilia Cleary told us.

Cleary was diagnosed with ADHD in 2003 when she was in 7th grade. She said having ADHD is a blessing and a curse.

"In some ways, it's a superpower. You have this hypervigilance and the ability to read detail," Cleary said.

But when she and many others don't have their prescription, it becomes difficult to deal with.

"Your executive dysfunction clicks in and your work starts to suffer, and your home life starts to suffer, and it really just starts to get away from you," she said.

For Cleary, like many with ADHD who have been prescribed Adderall, it helps improve their focus and reduces their impulsivity by increasing their dopamine and norepinephrine levels in the brain.

Dr. Asha Shajahan with Corewell Health said not being on the medication can impact more than just your focus.

"You start having problems with anxiety and depression and being able to function on your regular day duties so it can have a huge impact," Shajahan said.

We stopped by Midtown Pharmacy in Detroit and spoke with Dounya Berry, a local pharmacist to see how they're being impacted by the shortage.

"I would say there's still definitely a shortage. Like you said, it started with the Adderall XRs. They weren't producing enough. We weren't able to get it and that's when doctors were switching to what they were prescribing to meet what was available on the market at the time," Berry said.

For Cleary and many, their doses did change, but she hopes the shortage is getting toward the end.

"Trying to communicate that with my doctor and the pharmacy and trying to bring all of those moving parts together that alone was stressful," she said.

Now there are natural remedies, but you want to consult your physician before you start taking supplements like vitamin D, B-12, magnesium and zinc to help with your ADHD if you can't get ahold of your prescription.