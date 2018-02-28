March snowstorm could bring several inches to metro Detroit

(WXYZ) - Hear the roar? March is coming in like a lion! A developing storm system will sweep through the region Thursday bringing heavy rain and accumulating snow to Metro Detroit.

The big weather change will start before daybreak tomorrow with rain, sometimes heavy during rush hour.

Temperatures will be mild enough for just rain to start the day. Rainfall amounts could total between 1/2" to 1" before rain changes over to snow. There may be minor flooding concerns when the heaviest rain falls during the morning hours.

As temperatures begin to drop during the second half of the day, snow will develop from north to south across Metro Detroit.

Because areas north of Detroit will see snow first, higher snow totals are expected to occur on the north side of Metro Detroit.

There are still many variables in this complex system, but early indications are 2" to 5" of wet, sloppy snow.

Keep in mind, these will not be totals on the ground due to early melting of the snow, especially south of I-96.

Forecast models are still working to grasp the placement of an even heavier swatch of snow across Lower Michigan, as well. The 7 First Alert weather team will continue to update you on this March snowstorm as it brings a messy travel day across all of Metro Detroit.