Marrow to close West Village location, put 'full focus' on Eastern Market & provisions

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Marrow Restaurant and Butcher Shop announced that it is consolidating locations and will focus fully on its new spot in Eastern Market.

Ping Ho, the founder of Marrow, posted on social media on Monday, saying that it will close its location along Kercheval in West Village. The last day of service will be on June 7.

The location in Birmingham will remain open through Memorial Day weekend, and then will pivot to a new concept after that, which Ho said Marrow will still have a presence.

Late last year, Marrow opened a new location in Eastern Market with a butcher shop and restaurant. Ho said in the statement that they will put their full focus on that location, as well as the continued growth of Marrow Detroit Provisions.

"We have a beautiful, purpose-built butcher shop and restaurant just a few miles away in Eastern Market, and we hope you’ll continue to be part of our family there. Turning the page on this chapter is bittersweet. Since we opened in West Village in 2018, that space has been home to so many meaningful meals, milestones, and memories," Ho said in a statement.