Mary Margaret Patterson announces run for Oakland Co. Executive

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — As a candidate for Oakland County Executive, Mary Margaret Patterson says school safety will be a priority, along with fiscal responsibility & living up to what the Patterson name stood for.

“It’s innate in me to love Oakland County. The quick answer why I’m doing this is because I care,” says Patterson.

She is the daughter of the late L. Brooks Patterson who served as county executive for more than 20 years.

“He was best known for protecting the voters of Oakland County, the taxpayers of Oakland County,” says Patterson who is a mother of 4, and former Waterford school teacher.

“I’m here to make this the best place to live, work and raise a family,” says Patterson.

She tells us her top goals include continuing a AAA bond rating, improving schools and making the county more of a destination for families and businesses.

She adds “I don’t know how fiscally responsible spending is now. The number of people leaving Oakland County schools is astronomical. Every school district lost kids. Where are they going?”

On the topic of regional transit which voters passed recently, Patterson also has a strong view.

“What’s the plan here? Where’s money going to go? Who’s going to use it and how’s it going to be ran,” says Patterson.

As far as running on the same name as her father Patterson has given it much thought.

“I have my own brain. Thoughts. Morals. Values and what’s important to me. Maybe they’re different than my dad and some things are the same,” she says.

Voters we talked to expressed a variety of views, including one who supported current executive Dave Coulter, saying “I actually think they’ve done a great job the last 4 years.” Another voter saying “We were better off 4 years ago.”

A statement from the Coulter campaign issued in response to our story says:

“Executive Coulter is focused on making Oakland County a magnet for economic growth, small businesses and growing the workforce. Under his leadership the county vastly expanded transit options for residents, increased educational attainment rates, and balanced the budget five years in a row while preserving its AAA bond rating…”

Political Expert Dave Dulio tells us “Oakland County has changed. It’s become a much more demographically diverse county.” He believes the election will be interesting if the two choices come down to Patterson and Coulter.

In the meantime, Patterson plans to meet with voters and hear more about their top issues.

Finally, reflecting back, Patterson says “Before my dad was even gone things were getting shady. I understand how things are ran over there. I’m not an idiot. I don’t appreciate it and didn’t appreciate it then. I’ll give them a fair shake and play nice until they’re not going to play nice."

Patterson says building a team of the best leaders, is something she hopes to be able to do, along with working with both sides.