Mary Sheffield officially sworn in as Detroit's first female Mayor

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As the calendar turned to 2026, Mary Sheffield was sworn in on Thursday morning as Detroit's 76th mayor, the city announced.

Sheffield is the first woman to be elected mayor in Detroit's 300+-year history. She is technically not the city's first female mayor, as late city council member Dr. Mary V. Beck served as acting Mayor of Detroit from 1958 to 1962.

Sheffield was sworn in at 10 a.m. this morning at Coleman A. Young Municipal Center. She was sworn in by Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and was surrounded by a small group of family members.

“I am incredibly honored to serve as Detroit’s mayor,” said Mayor Sheffield in a press release. “This moment is bigger than me – it represents progress, possibility, and the power of community. Together, we will work to ensure Detroit’s future is inclusive, equitable, and rooted in opportunity for every neighborhood.”

Later today, Sheffield will be providing lunch to first responders in the city. She is also stopping by Capuchin Soup Kitchen to serve meals to the homeless.

“My administration will be rooted in service to others," Sheffield continued in the release. "On my first day as mayor, it was important for me to thank those who quietly serve our community every day, particularly our first responders and those providing critical support to our most vulnerable residents...serving Detroiters and leading city employees effectively begins with meeting them where they are, listening and letting them know how much they are valued.”

