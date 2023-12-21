Massachusetts man arrested for allegedly harassing Bloomfield Township treasurer

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Massachusetts man, 47-year-old Marc Aisen, is in custody in Michigan after allegedly harassing the Bloomfield Township treasurer with months of defamatory and accusatory emails.

The emails, which police said included a range of false accusations, were sent to Treasurer Michael Schostak and over 190 other township officials, organizations and his children’s school.

“I don't know how he found me,” Schostak said. “I have some theories but I don't know for sure. He hasn't said anything.”

Schostak says the emails that were sent to over 190 people in his life first claimed he was involved in human trafficking and sexual exploitation of children. They began in July but became worse.

“Starting in September and then after October 7th, he turned up the heat a lot,” Schostak said. “Started going after members of my family, my children's school — that’s when I decided he crossed the line.”

Schostak is involved in the local Jewish community and helps with security at local temples, which he believes might be the reason he was targeted. It’s also why the most recent allegations were even more startling.

“After October 7th, he claimed I was an agent of Hamas in the United States and I was raising money for them and somehow providing aid and comfort for them,” Schostak said. “As a Jewish person, that was offensive to the Nth degree.”

After Schostak contacted police, they told the man to stop the emails. However, they kept coming. Schostak says the man wasn’t hard for police to find.

“The interesting thing about it is that he put his cellphone number on his emails. Because in his head he truly believes he's in the right,” Schostak said.

Finally, Oakland County prosecutors filed two felony charges for using a computer to commit a crime. Schostak hopes this behavior will come to an end.

“People think behind a keyboard you can just attack public officials, but we are people. We have families. We have private residences and that needs to be respected,” Schostak said. “It crossed the line from the right of free speech to where it was threatening and harassing.”

Aisen was arraigned in court Wednesday and was given a $50,000 bond. If released, he must wear a tether and not leave the state of Michigan. He also is not allowed to have contact with his victims or use a computer.