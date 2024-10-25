Massive I-96 & I-696 construction wrapping up, but a huge one is coming in 2025

Two major construction projects are set to wrap up in the coming weeks and months, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation, but another big one is coming next year.

MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross said that the I-96 Flex Route – which runs from Kent Lake Rd. to I-275 in Oakland County, could open this weekend.

She spoke to 7 News Detroit Reporter Brittany Toolis and said that by Sunday evening, they hope to have three lanes open in both directions.

"It's going to make a huge difference. We've been living with two lanes for the past two years," Cross said.

Along I-696 between Lahser and I-275, Cross said that they hope within the next couple of weeks, they'll have westbound traffic put back on the original westbound side. Two lanes will remain open for a couple of weeks after that for final work.

Cross said that by late November or early December at the latest, three lanes will be open in each direction on I-696.

However, another massive construction project is coming to I-696 starting in 2025. It's the third phase of the I-696 rebuild.

Cross said that starting next year, construction will take place on I-696 between Lahser and I-75.

"This one is going to be another tough one. It's going to be tough for drivers," Cross said.

The two-year project will keep the westbound traffic going west for the duration of the project with two lanes open.

However, going eastbound, Cross said it will be detoured for two years away from the highway.

That detour will be eastbound I-696 to southbound M-10 (The Lodge) to eastbound M-8 (Davison) to northbound I-75 and back to eastbound I-696.

However, Cross said that they know that all drivers will not use the detour and there will be more congestion on the mile roads.