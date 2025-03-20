Live Blog: Suspect in Troy hospital parking garage shooting taken into custody in Macomb Township

Here's the latest information on the shooting that occurred Thursday morning inside a parking garage at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital. According to Troy police, the situation appears to be an isolated incident between two employees. The suspect is now in custody.

9:41 a.m.

Shelby Township police confirm the suspect in the hospital shooting incident is now in custody.

Police tell 7 News Detroit they arrived at a home in Macomb Township and called him on the phone; the suspect reportedly came out and was taken into custody.

9:15 a.m.

Lt. Ben Hancock with the Troy Police Department provided an update on the shooting at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital.

Police said the shooting happened in the parking garage around 7:08 a.m. and involved two employees.

VIDEO: Watch the update from police below

Troy police provide update after 1 shot at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital

According to Hancock, one employee opened fire on another employee in the parking lot, with five shots being fired. The victim, a 25-year-old man from Troy, was hit twice in the arm and is in stable condition.

The suspect is on the loose but is not believed to be in the hospital.

The hospital is still in a lockdown as they clear the hospital, but Hancock said that they expect to clear the hospital soon and release the lockdown.

Police are searching the area with drones, K9s and more for the suspect.

Hancock said they know who the suspect is but they are not releasing the information to the public at the time.

They expect to provide updates later in the day.

8:42 a.m.

We're hearing from workers as police respond to reports of a shooting at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital.

"All of a sudden, I just heard a bunch of sirens, police cars and another employee told me to stay in my car," said one worker outside of the hospital. "I was scared."

Watch their interviews below:

Corewell Health Beaumont Troy employees speak after reports of active shooter

8:35 a.m.

Corwell Health has issued the following statement regarding the incident:

“We are working with local law enforcement. Out of an abundance of caution, the hospital is on lockdown. One victim is in the emergency department for medical treatment. Patients with services scheduled should not come to the hospital at this time. Patients may call the department where they were scheduled for service directly. No other information is available at this time.”

8:25 a.m.

We're told police are expected to give an update around 8:45 a.m. WXYZ will stream that update here

Latest video below

Troy police set to give update at 8:45

8:11 a.m.

Troy police say there has been a shooting at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital and that a suspect is not in custody.

According to Troy police, the situation appears to be an isolated incident but, as they said, the suspect is not in custody.

"We can confirm there has been a shooting at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital. This appears to be an isolated incident however the Suspect is not in custody. Please avoid the area," police said at 8:10 a.m.

An alert went out to nearby residents saying that there was an active shooter near the hospital and for people to avoid the area and shelter in place.

Watch live coverage here

See viewer video from the scene below from Charles Turner

Scene video at Corewell Health in Troy

8 a.m.

There is a massive police response at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital after an alert of an active shooter went out.

The alert, which can be seen below, told people to avoid the area and shelter in place.

The hospital is in the area of M-59 and Dequindre in Troy.

Stay with 7 News Detroit and WXYZ.com for updates to this breaking story.