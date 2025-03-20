‘I’m still shaking.’ Troy hospital worker describes scene after 1 injured in parking garage shooting

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Troy hospital worker who heard gunshots Thursday morning after a shooting involving two employees is sharing her account with 7 News Detroit.

Police say the shooting happened around 7 a.m. after the suspect followed the 25-year-old victim into a parking structure at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital and opened fire, striking his car and his arm.

That’s when Jo Addington, an ultrasound technician, was sitting in her car just outside the structure before heading into work.

“I was talking to my friend and I thought what I heard was gunshots. But I wasn't sure if it was a car backfiring or what it was. And so I sat there for a few minutes and I said ‘well, I guess I'm gonna walk in,’” Addington said.

When she started walking in, she said people came running out of the structure and yelling about an active shooter.

“I didn't know what to do. I mean, all of a sudden, all these cops were coming. You know, the policemen were coming and they blocked everything off and I knew a back exit. So I got out of there as quick as I could,” she said.

“I’m still shaking. I was so scared.”

Addington said she then called some of her coworkers to warn them before they got to the hospital.

She said the suspect and the victim worked in her same department and that she’s glad no one was killed.

Still, Addington said the situation was scary as it was unfolding.

“I’m afraid to go to work tomorrow. Had it been the day before yesterday, I was in there early. I would have been in there,” she said.

Officials say the victim is stable, and the suspect was arrested later Thursday morning in Macomb Township.

