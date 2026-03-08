Massive water main break in Farmington Hills leaves Novi and Walled Lake residents without water

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents in Walled Lake and parts of Novi have been without water since a massive water main break early Saturday morning, while crews from the Great Lakes Water Authority work around the clock to restore service.

The break occurred at 4:30 a.m. Saturday on 14 Mile near Verona Road in Farmington Hills, between Drake and Farmington roads. A 48-inch pipe burst, sending water gushing into the street and turning the roadway into what looked like a river.

Cars were stranded, and some drivers had to be rescued from the floodwater.

The City of Novi said on Sunday morning that the Boil Water Advisory is still in effect as repairs continue. Drinkable water is available until 1 p.m. today at the following locations:



Department of Public Works (26300 Lee BeGole Drive)

Village Oaks Elementary School (23333 Willowbrook)

Residents are asked to bring their own containers for the water.

"If you walked this area here, you can feel the thunder, the vibration from the water going down. It's a massive, you and I could walk inside that pipe," a Farmington Hills resident said.

"I've never seen anything like it," Barry Kaufman, a Farmington Hill resident said.

Water was shut off for residents in the immediate area but was turned back on within a few hours. There is no boil water advisory in place for Farmington Hills residents.

Residents in Farmington Hills, West Bloomfield, and Commerce Township are not under a boil water advisory but are being asked to conserve water.

Some Novi residents stopped by the city's Department of Public Works to pick up drinkable water.

"We just grab a few bottles to fill up to help us wash up after dinner tonight, flush the toilets, and have some drinking water to try to get through this," Jenifer Lampi of Novi said.

When asked if she was prepared for the long haul, Lampi was direct.

"No, gosh, I hope not," Lampi said.

She added that she was hopeful service would be restored soon.

"I hope it's on tomorrow or something, or at least in the near future, otherwise we'll be right back here," Lampi said.

Another Novi resident, Anna Takahachi, said she was caught off guard by the outage.

"You never expect it, that's why it's a problem, you never know when it can happen," Takahachi said.

Suzanne Coffey, CEO of the Great Lakes Water Authority, said the exact cause of the break is still under investigation, but offered a possible explanation.

"It appears a power disruption at one of our pumping stations was the initial event that created a high-pressure transient wave that ran through the water transmission system," Coffey said.

Coffey said GLWA hopes to restore water to Novi and Walled Lake residents as soon as possible. She added that the authority is looking to replace aging pipes in the water system to prevent future breaks.

"It's about a billion dollars of pipe that's already past its useful life, and to keep up with the assets aging will cost us about $75 million dollars a year. We did put $7 1/2 million in our budget this year to begin to work toward that target of trying to keep steady, tread water if you will," Coffey said.

For residents who are under a boil water advisory, GLWA officials note that freezing water does not disinfect it. Water must be boiled.

