Mayor Duggan says the city is seeking federal assistance following heavy rain storms

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — In a series of tweets, Mayor Mike Duggan said the city of Detroit is already seeking federal aid in response to the flooding that swept majority of Metro Detroit.

Even before the rain stopped, the city law department began preparing our request to FEMA for federal aid and to prepare to open a property damage claim process for our residents at the earliest eligible date. — Mayor Mike Duggan (@MayorMikeDuggan) June 26, 2021

Duggan says the city has set up an emergency call center for residents who have experienced property damage.

“We can begin gathering your information now to be able place claims as soon as disaster relief funds become available,” he tweeted.

If you’re property has been damaged as a result of the recent rain storms, call the emergency call center at 313-267-8000.