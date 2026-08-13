MDHHS: Cyclosporiasis cases approaching 14,000 in Michigan, more than 300 hospitalizations reported

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, since the outbreak first started, nearly 14,000 people in the state have been diagnosed with Cyclosporiasis, with more than 300 people being hospitalized.

In a weekly update, the MDHHS reported 13,909 total cases, 314 reported cases and 2 death. That case total is up 1424 since last week, when MDHHS it was safe for residents to resume routine guidance for lettuce and salad greens.

We're told that the two deaths became ill prior to the voluntary recall of iceberg lettuce, announced by U.S Food and Drug Administration on July 17.

Case counts, hospitalization status and detailed outbreak data will now by produced weekly, on Thursdays at 11 a.m. The state does recommend avoiding recalled lettuce, and officials will keep monitoring the situation and will update people if conditions change.

You can find more details of MDHHS's outbreak investigation at this link.