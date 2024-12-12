MDOT looking to reduce flooding on I-94 with new technology

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation is proposing a drainage tunnel on Detroit's east side right under I-94 to help accommodate heavier storm events and provide additional storage for stormwater.

The area has a history of flooding with heavy rain.

Johnte Withers has lived near I-94 in Detroit for three years. He says when it rains, it pours and it floods.

“It’s pretty bad. Those days when it’s that bad, I sometimes call off work 'cause I don’t like risking my vehicle just for a day’s pay," he said.

In 2021, Southeast Michigan saw historic flooding of I-94 and in turn, flooding of cities like Detroit and Gross Pointe.

Ven Johnson Law Firm managing partner Paul Doherty represents hundreds of clients from across the cities affected by the floods. His own home flooded in 2021 and says not too many residents were spared.

"You have people that were affected from all stratum of society, all races, all religions. That water didn't discriminate. It was an equal opportunity destroyer," he said.

To help alleviate the burden of flooding on I-94, MDOT is proposing a drainage tunnel.

Michigan Department of Transportation Flooding along I-94

The approximately $170 million project in partnership with the Great Lakes Water Authority, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and others would potentially reduce I-94 flooding by 82%. The project would be funded by transportation funds.

The tunnel would collect and discharge the water to local pumping and sewer systems. Residents just hope those systems are up for the task.

"It looks like they're trying to devise a solution. But I think ultimately, GLWA has got to step up... Ultimately, the water is going from MDOT freeway to GLWA pump stations. GLWA has got to come forward and show the citizens of the entire east side of the region that they're able to deal with this," Doherty said.

MDOT representative Rob Morosi says the community is optimistic about the project and that it is still only in its proposal phase.

"We do remain optimistic that we’ll be able to build this tunnel, which would really be a tremendous benefit for people on the east side," he said.

You can find out more information about the project here. MDOT is hoping for final approval within 12 to 16 months. The project would take approximately two years to complete.