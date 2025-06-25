MDOT starts rebuilding Grand River Avenue in Livingston County; what you need to know

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Starting around 7 a.m. this morning, a stretch of Grand River Avenue in Livingtson County will be closed for drivers for at least two months. We talked to drivers about yet another project blocking their commute.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is rebuilding two ramps for I-96 and changing the portion under the highway to a diverging diamond. Many we spoke to earlier in the week said this project makes a quick five-minute drive to the highway a real pain.

"My mom specifically works at the U of M Health Center that’s right at that intersection so her drive is going to go from less than 10 minutes to I don't know how long," said Sophia Huebel.

"I will have to find a new spot to charge (my electric car) and that seems like a small endeavor but it is quite a large endeavor because the fast chargers are few and far between," said Michelle Mihail. "They’re really difficult to find particularly between where i live in Commerce and here in the Brighton area."

This poroject comes with a $45 million price tag. It closes Grand River from Memco Way to Hilton Road. MDOT says ultimately, this change will cut down congestion on Grand River and make the area safer overall for drivers.

This stretch of Grand River is expected to be back open to drivers later on in the summer.