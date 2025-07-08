Meadow Brook Estate announces Holiday events; here's where you can buy a ticket

Christmas has arrived in July in Rochester, as ticket sales are now open for 2025 Holiday events at Meadow Brook Estate.

You'll be able to participate in the Holiday Walk and Winter Wonder Lights from Friday, Nov. 28, to Tuesday, Dec. 30.

The Estate has also announced a new Very Merry Brunch and Tannenbaum Teas, the only guided tour on the holiday walk. With this package, you get to participate in an afternoon at the Estate, complete with a Holiday Walk, tea, valet parking, and a professional portrait of your group. Tours returning include the Starlight Stroll and the Holiday Tea & Tour.

You can also buy tickets for the Very Merry Brunch in Meadow Brook's ballroom. With a $75 ticket — which you can purchase at this link — you get to participate in an open bar in the ballroom before exploring the three main floors of the mansion. That brunch is set to happen from Friday, Nov. 28, to Monday, Dec. 22.

You can buy tickets for the Holiday Walk and other tours at this link. For more information on these events and others, call (248) 364-6200 or visit meadowbrookhall.org.