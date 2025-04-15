Measles case identified in 1-year-old Ingham County girl, 5th Michigan case of 2025

(WXYZ) — The Ingham County Health Department is confirming the first case of measles in that county since 1994. The patient is a 1-year-old girl who recently traveled out of the state.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, at this time, measles cases have been identified in Oakland, Kent, Macomb, and Montcalm counties, making the Ingham case the 5th in Michigan in 2025.

Health officials are still trying to determine the location and timing of the initial exposure to measles in the Ingham County case.

“We are closely monitoring this case and taking it very seriously,” said Dr. Nike Shoyinka, Ingham County Medical Health Officer, in a news release. “Measles is highly contagious and can lead to severe complications, especially in young children, pregnant individuals, and those with weakened immune systems."

Officials have released the following information on where the public may have been exposed to measles due to this patient. The include:

April 4th



Tractor Supply (W Grand River Ave, Lansing): 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm

April 5th

Okemos Farmer’s Market in Meridian Mall: 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Aldis, Okemos: 2:30 pm – 6:00 pm

April 6th

Towar Hart Baptist Church, East Lansing: 10:30 am – 2:00 pm (Went to infant room during service)

Toscana Restaurant, Lansing: 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm

April 8th

MSU Community Music School: 5:30 pm – 7:35 pm (bathroom)

University of Michigan Health- Sparrow Lansing ED: 6:00 pm – 10:30 pm

The Ingham County Health Department is working to identify and notify individuals with confirmed exposure to the virus. They have released the following information on measles:

Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that spreads through direct person-to-person contact and through the air.



MDHHS and ICHD strongly encourage individuals aged 1 year and older who have not received the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine to do so promptly to protect themselves and others.



Recommendations for Exposed Individuals:

If you were potentially exposed, monitor for symptoms for 21 days from the date of exposure. If symptoms develop, contact your health care provider immediately. Individuals born in or before 1957 are generally considered immune.



Measles Symptoms:

Symptoms usually appear 7–14 days after exposure, but may take up to 21 days.

Symptoms can include:

High fever (can exceed 104°F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

Tiny white spots inside the mouth (Koplik spots)

Red, blotchy rash starting on the face and spreading to the body

Measles can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person coughs or sneezes.

If you have not received a second dose or if you are unsure of your vaccination status, the health department encourages you to contact your health care provider.

The MMR vaccine is available through the Ingham County Health Department’s Immunization Clinic: ICHD Immunization Clinic 5303 S. Cedar St., Lansing, MI 48911 (Entrance #3 – 2nd Floor) Phone: 517-887-4316 Email: Immunization@ingham.org

“The MMR vaccine is safe, effective, and remains our best defense. Two doses provide 97% protection,” Dr. Shoyinka emphasized. “We strongly urge residents to check their vaccination status and contact a healthcare provider if symptoms appear.”

For up-to-date public health information, follow @InghamCountyHealthDepartment on Facebook.

