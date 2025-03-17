Measles cases return to Michigan, here's what you should know

(WXYZ) — Michigan has confirmed its first measles case since last July. An Oakland County adult tested positive after recently traveling overseas.

As cases rise, people have questions about this highly contagious virus. I get these same questions from my patients. And here's what I tell them: you can check your vaccination records. If you can't find them, your doctor can do a simple blood test to check for measles IgG antibodies. That will tell you if you have immunity.

Now, most adults are likely protected, either from childhood vaccines or having measles before. However, if you were born in 1957 or later and don't have proof of vaccination, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends at least one dose of MMR.

If you were born before 1957, you're most likely immune because measles was common back then. However, it's not a guarantee. If you got a measles vaccine between 1963 and 1967, consider getting a booster shot.

For most people, getting a booster is safe. But there are exceptions: if you're pregnant, have a weakened immune system or have a severe allergy to any of the vaccine's ingredients. If you're unsure, check with your doctor.

With newborns exposed in Texas, many parents are wondering how soon can their child get vaccinated.

Babies can get their first MMR shot — short for measles, mumps and rubella — when they turn a year old. The CDC recommends the first dose, which is 93% effective, between 12 and 15 months.

But, if you're in a community with an outbreak or traveling internationally, babies can get vaccinated as early as 6 months old. Just know that this dose won't count toward the regular two-dose MMR series.

The second dose is recommended between 4 and 6 years of age, often before kindergarten. However, it can be given earlier as long as it's at least 28 days after the first shot. Two doses provide 97% protection.

Now, when it comes to vaccines, I know people have concerns. But here's what's important: vaccines save lives. If you get measles, there's no cure, just treatment to help with symptoms. In severe cases, especially for young kids or those with weakened immune systems, hospitalization may be needed. And sadly, measles can be deadly.

The best protection is vaccination. It can prevent measles in the first place.

