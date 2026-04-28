DETROIT, Mich. — With rising prices hitting everything from groceries to gas, routine car maintenance is also costing more. However, mechanics warn that skipping your vehicle's oil change could cost you far more in the long run.



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Mechanics warn skipping routine oil changes to save money will cost drivers thousands in the long run

Mohsen Harb, manager at Cass Auto, said properly lubricating an engine is key.

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"Without oil, you’re basically running metal on metal," Harb said.

Some time ago, the standard was conventional oil, which is thicker and cheaper than its synthetic predecessor. Many praise synthetic oil for its superior qualities, such as longevity between changes and extending the life of an engine.

"Every car has a different grade of oil," Harb said.

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Alex Mackie, manager at Planet Oil Change Centers' Dearborn location, said many cars nowadays have more sophisticated engines and additional paneling protecting the undercarriage. He said many newer vehicles only take synthetic oil.

"A lot of these newer cars are starting to come out with those and they only come in full synthetic," Mackie said.

Mackie said drivers would be wise to make sure they are not waiting too long to change their oil, because bad oil could damage a car.

"The cars start burning oil after a certain mileage," Mackie said.

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Muhan, a driver, gets an oil change every 3,000 miles and is used to paying roughly $50 for his older vehicle.

"To keep my engine healthy," Muhan said.

Back in 2017, AAA reported a full synthetic oil change averaged $70 nationally, and a conventional change was $38. Over the last decade, prices have not dipped. Some businesses in Detroit offer prices as low as $60 for a full synthetic change, or as high as $110. Prices for conventional oil bottom out at $40 and top out near $70, while blends fall somewhere in between.

"Over the years, it’s gone up in price. I remember when a full synthetic oil change was $60," Harb said. "Even the blends have gone up as well, so everything is going up."

A driver might see extra charges depending on how many quarts a car takes. Typically, more than the standard five quarts will come with an upcharge. If a vehicle has a filter that is outside the norm, that could also cost more. Certain sports cars and models might mandate a specific oil at a premium rate.

"It is going up, we’re trying our best to keep our prices where they are," Mackie said.

Mackie cites the conflict in the Middle East as a reason for a possible price increase to come.

"If they do go up a little bit, it’ll be just a bit until this economy gets to where it needs to be," Mackie said.

"The prices of the oil changes go up as the economy changes," Harb said.

While prices have gone up over the past several years, mechanics argue that despite the dollars spent, keeping an engine healthy could save thousands.

"That is the most important thing you can do on your car," Mackie said.

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