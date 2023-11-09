Medicare scams are on the rise; Here's what you should look out for so you don't waste your money

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Think about it. You’re just weighing options for monthly premiums, projected out-of-pocket costs, and provider networks… And, bam — a bad actor tries to fool you.

Scammers are popping up during open enrollment and Detroit resident Richard Jordan is not surprised.

“No, because people are more willing to give up their personal information thinking that they’re getting their benefits together,” said Jordan.

Scammers use many methods to steal your data, including using fraudulent logos, emails and photos that appear to be the real thing.

”Kind of like they do usually – make it look really legit, put all the logos and everything, and you fall for it unfortunately,” Chris Bufford of Troy said.

“We affectionately call it the business imposter emails. So it's a phish, but it looks like it's coming from an employer,” said Melanie Duquesnel.

Melanie Duquesnel, the president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving eastern Michigan should know. She was just targeted.

“My email has virtually been phished ten times in the last six weeks,” Duquesnel said.

For example, emails may feature your company’s name and include “action required” in the subject line or urge you to scan a QR code to review benefits.

If somebody fools you using a similar method, here’s what can happen.

”It can strike your credit very hard. And if you've given them banking information, it could wipe you clean on your money,” Duquesnel said.

Michigan’s attorney general and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) are both issuing consumer alerts on how to avoid, specifically, Medicare Open Enrollment scams.

Michigan’s attorney general has created a list of tips you can use to avoid these scams. They include the following:



Never give your medicare number or other personal information to an unexpected caller.

Hang up if a caller claims they’re from Medicare and wants your personal info. Medicare will never call or send representatives to your home.

Don’t trust caller ID. Scammers often use spoofing technology to show phone numbers that seem legit.

Ignore pressure tactics that claim you’ll lose your Medicare coverage and ignore anyone who calls saying you must join their prescription plan or you will lose your Medicare coverage. Medicare drug coverage, known as “Part D” -- is completely voluntary.

Also, watch out for any free gift offers and mailers that appear to be from the government. Many are actually advertisements for private companies. Sometimes there will be a disclaimer, but it’s usually deep in the fine print.

Bottom line.. If it seems fishy, you may be dealing with a fraudster.

To report someone claiming to from Medicare, call 1-800-Medicare and then notify the FTC at reportfraud.ftc.gov. If you’ve lost money, also report it to the police and the BBB.

