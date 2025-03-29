Meet Breslin Maize: The culmination of a Canton house divided of Michigan, Michigan State fans

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Canton couple took their divided home rivalry to the next level by naming their youngest daughter something that pleased both masses: Breslin Maize.

All Michiganders know how deep the Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry runs. For one family, it's a way to keep things fun.

"It keeps us kind of joking with each other and still supporting our teams," Meagan Kawiecki said.

WXYZ The Kawiecki family

Kawiecki graduated from the University of Michigan. She then met her husband Collin Kawiecki through work. The only problem was that he was a die-hard Michigan State fan, despite having attended Central Michigan University.

“I actually got an academic scholarship at Central, so I had to push my fandom aside," he said.

The two enjoy going to Michigan and Michigan State games and in fact were at the Michigan vs. Michigan State game at the Breslin Center in 2019. Meagan Kawiecki was pregnant with their youngest child and the two came up with an idea.

Meagan Kawiecki 5-year-old Breslin Maize Kawiecki

“We decided what a cool play on our relationship and our house divided, and so we went with Breslin Maize as the name," Meagan Kawiecki said.

Breslin Maize is now 5 years old and her entire family absolutely adores the creativity behind her name.

“They thought it was a good play on not only the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry but also just the heritage of being a Michigander and growing up here and possibly a good way to keep her from becoming a Buckeye," Meagan Kawiecki said with a laugh.

So where is Breslin Maize going to college? Both Meagan and Collin Kawiecki say they will be happy wherever she chooses and with a name like that, she has two schools that would be very lucky to have her.

