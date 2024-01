(WXYZ) — Everyone is celebrating the new year and some are also celebrating a new addition.

Trinity Health Oakland introduced one baby born 34 seconds after midnight. She could be the first baby born in metro Detroit in 2024.

New mom Areona Evans and dad Donte’ Byrd welcomed their baby girl Arielle Byrd on January 1.

Arielle was born inside Trinity Health Oakland hospital in Oakland County, weighing 5 pounds and 10 ounces.

Congrats to the new family!