Meeting set for Wednesday night over Waterford Twp. police & fire millage renewal

Waterford Township officials will hold a town hall meeting Wednesday night to discuss the police and fire millage renewals following their defeat in the August primary.

For decades, Waterford Township police and fire officials say millage funding has helped them service the region, but this year, that funding is in jeopardy.

Three proposals to renew and restore these services were on the ballot in August, but only one fire millage passed, while fire millage No. 2 and a police millage failed. Now, taxpayers will face that vote again in November, with new ballot language.

Oparka said he supports funding the services, but he's still not sure how he's going to vote because, "Everybody is short on money right now.

However, police and fire officials say this isn't an added expense, it's simply a renewal.

"It's been our normal source of revenue, part of it, approximately 10% of our overall budget, 20% of the overall water revenue," Fire Chief Matthew Nye said.

According to. Nye, if the millage doesn't pass, it would leave his department with a $3.4 million shortfall, forcing the department to make cuts.

That's a message echoed by Police Chief Scott Underwood, whose department would lose roughly $5 million.

“We won’t be able to provide the same services that residents have come to expect," Underwood said.

The town hall will take place Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Auditorium at 5200 Civic Center Dr. in Waterford. The meeting will also stream live on the township's website and on Municipal Channel 20.