Meijer hosting in-store diabetes wellness events this weekend in metro Detroit

JEFF SCHRIER/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Employees and their families enter the new Meijer store in Birch Run, Mich., Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2008 for a pre-opening celebration. The store opened to the public Wednesday. (AP Photo/The Saginaw News, Jeff Schrier)
November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and Meijer stores across southeast Michigan are hosting in-store wellness events this weekend.

According to Meijer, the wellness events will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15 at some locations across metro Detroit.

Those locations are:

  • Northville - 20401 Haggerty Rd.
  • Shelby Township - 15055 Hall Rd.
  • Livonia - 13000 Middlebelt Rd.
  • Warren - 29505 Mound Rd.
  • Lake Orion - 1107 S. Lapeer Rd.
  • Macomb Township - 15375 24 Mile Rd.
  • Monroe - 1700 N. Telegraph Rd
  • Westland - 37201 Warren Rd.

During the event, customers can get free blood pressure screenings and A1c tests for those who have diabetes. There will also be walk-in vaccinations and general diabetes resources.

Meijer said that customers can also receive complimentary wellness boxes that include Advil, glucose tablets, Chomp sticks, Emergen-C packets, Wonderful Pistachios and more.

