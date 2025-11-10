Meijer hosting in-store diabetes wellness events this weekend in metro Detroit

November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and Meijer stores across southeast Michigan are hosting in-store wellness events this weekend.

According to Meijer, the wellness events will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15 at some locations across metro Detroit.

Those locations are:



Northville - 20401 Haggerty Rd.

Shelby Township - 15055 Hall Rd.

Livonia - 13000 Middlebelt Rd.

Warren - 29505 Mound Rd.

Lake Orion - 1107 S. Lapeer Rd.

Macomb Township - 15375 24 Mile Rd.

Monroe - 1700 N. Telegraph Rd

Westland - 37201 Warren Rd.

During the event, customers can get free blood pressure screenings and A1c tests for those who have diabetes. There will also be walk-in vaccinations and general diabetes resources.

Meijer said that customers can also receive complimentary wellness boxes that include Advil, glucose tablets, Chomp sticks, Emergen-C packets, Wonderful Pistachios and more.