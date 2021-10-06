Meijer Rivertown Market opens Wednesday near Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Meijer's new Rivertown Market near Downtown Detroit is now open.

The market, along Jefferson Ave., opened its doors on Wednesday morning.

The market will also feature a second location for popular Detroit eatery Mudgie's Deli, and have a Great Lakes Coffee coffee shop.

It's led by Marcus Reliford, who joined Meijer in September 2020, has 15 years experience under his belt in Georgia and Michigan.

“I grew up on the west side of Detroit as a kid, and came back recently to help give back and contribute to my community and city,” Reliford said in a release. “This is our first store in downtown Detroit. There’s no one who wanted this job more than me. It feels good to be home.”

The 42,000 square-foot market, along Jefferson Ave. about a mile east of downtown Detroit, features fresh food, artisan groceries, and local products on the shelves. More than 1,000 companies from the area have submitted to have their products on the new store's shelves.

It also features: