Melvindale community rallies behind police chief battling cancer

MELVINDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Melvindale community is coming together to support their police chief as he fights cancer, hosting fundraisers and showing the strength of their tight-knit city.

Chief Robert Kennaley, a law enforcement veteran of 20 years who took charge just over a year ago, began his battle with cancer at the start of 2025.

"The main reason we are here today is to support our Chief," said Lisa Boruki, who attended the Melvindale Police Department's fundraiser.

Corporal Mohammed Hacham describes Kennaley as a generous leader with a big heart.

"Everybody walking in today is talking about him like he handed them a gift card, or he gave a kid an ice cream," Hacham said.

Mayor Nicole Shkira emphasized that Kennaley's impact extends beyond his official duties.

"Kennaley is my right hand. This is a partnership. We went in this together. So I need to be strong and get through this. So Kennaley Strong, that's what we are," Shkira said.

The U.S. Navy veteran's cancer diagnosis came after doctors performed multiple biopsies.

"They did a triple biopsy. Cause he had some on his tongue, his tonsil gland, and three on lymph nodes," said Lorie Kennaley, the chief's wife.

"It hit us both like a bomb in our stomachs," she said.

This July will mark 20 years of marriage for Lorie and Chief Kennaley.

"I've never seen him like that before. You know, anytime you hear cancer, it's very scary and unknown," Lorie said.

Chief Kennaley has completed 35 radiation sessions to date, a difficult treatment process that has taken a physical toll.

"They can't tell you 100 percent that he will be cured. The doctors told us that this is the hardest part, because the chemo and radiation continue to work. And it attacks your good cells, your immune system. His throat is really sore. The radiation causes big sores in your throat, so he can't really swallow. He hasn't eaten in a month," Lorie said.

Despite these challenges, Kennaley recently hit a major milestone when he rang the bell marking the completion of his treatment.

"I really got emotional and then the people that came down and wanted to be there ... they only allowed seven, but there's a lot of people that want to be there," Lorie said.

The community's response reflects the impact Chief Kennaley has had on those around him.

"Well let me tell you, he's always put others first. I've had so many people reach out to me and tell me the good things he's done for them to get them where they're at, so it's that Bible verse, you know, you reap what you sow," Lorie said.

For Corporal Hacham, the chief has become a father figure.

"For me, he's a father. I lost my dad, and this was the next step in my life is becoming a police officer, and he was the next person that came into my life and actually showed me he cares about me," Hacham said.

"One of the most decent human beings, and we want him to know how much we love and support him," Boruki said.

While the community sees him as their chief, Lorie sees the same strong, loving man she married.

"He's a leader. I mean, you can ask my kids, family, anybody in the department, anybody in the city. If you found anybody upset with him, I'd be surprised. He's just a good guy," she said.

As the Kennaleys look forward to the day when the chief is in remission, they're also planning to renew their vows next month.

"Our vows will be to continue to support and love each other, through sickness and in health. And no matter what, we're gonna take care of each other's backs and support not just us but everybody around us, and I would say thank you for all the wonderful years and all the wonderful years ahead of us, and I love you so much," Chief Kennaley said.

Those wishing to support Chief Kennaley can find his GoFundMe information here.

