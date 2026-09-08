Melvindale residents push back on minimum water charge they say forces them to pay for water they don't use

MELVINDALE, Mich. — Melvindale residents are pushing back against a long-standing city policy that requires them to pay for a minimum of 10 units of water per billing cycle — even if they use far less.

Rene Marlow, a longtime Melvindale resident, said she uses just three units of water over three months but is still billed for the full 10. She says the policy results in a water bill of nearly $200 every few months.

"Something's gotta change. I don't know what people are supposed to do," Marlow said.

WXYZ Melvindale Resident Rene Marlow

In 2022, Melvindale City Council approved an increase in water and operating rates, setting the 10-unit minimum to cover a bond. However, officials stated that the bond was paid off in November of 2022, and residents are now questioning why the minimum charge remains in place.

Marlow described the situation as a cycle with few options for residents.

"And then what? Then they turn your water off, then your house is condemned cause you got no water; it's a vicious cycle. Like, what is going on?" Marlow said.

Fellow Melvindale resident Jacqueline Kennedy echoed the frustration.

WXYZ Water bills in Melvindale

"I don't like a $200 bill. I didn't use it. I don't want to pay it." Kennedy said. "It's not right."

Regarding the rates, Melvindale Mayor Nicole Shkira said the following in a statement:

"For some time, the City of Melvindale has had a mandated minimum charge of 10 units of water. This means that residents are charged for 10 units whether they actually use that amount of water or not.

My concern is that the City currently has a large sum of money in the Water Fund—money that has been collected on the backs of our residents through their water bills. I do not agree with maintaining excessive water charges simply to build up cash flow, particularly if those funds are being relied upon for purposes that are not directly related to the operation, maintenance, and improvement of our water system.

Currently, the average minimum water bill is approximately $180.23 for a three-month billing cycle. At a time when families are struggling with the rising cost of living, I believe we need to seriously consider giving our residents some relief.

This issue has been raised during City Council meetings, but unfortunately, the current Council majority has not supported reducing the minimum water requirement or providing residents with a break. I strongly disagree with that decision.

I believe that when we take an oath of office, we take on the responsibility to make decisions that are in the best interests of our City and, most importantly, the people who live here. In my opinion, when we have the financial ability to provide relief to residents who are paying more than necessary for a basic necessity like water, we should do so.

Our residents deserve to know where their money is going, why they are being required to pay for water they may not actually use, and why the City is not taking action to provide relief when there appears to be an opportunity to do so.

That is why I will continue advocating for Melvindale residents and for a fair review of our water rates and the mandated 10-unit minimum."

Residents say they want to see that change soon.

"I'm frustrated for everybody in the city," Marlow said.

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