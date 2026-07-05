Melvindale teen dies from carbon monoxide poisoning after running generator in basement

MELVINDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Melvindale Police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy found dead inside a home after a generator was running in the basement.

The teen reportedly died from carbon monoxide poisoning. It remains unclear where his parents were at the time of his death.

Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray says his team responded to the house on Wood Street near Allen Road where the boy was found.

"What we discovered unfortunately was he was running a generator in his basement," Murray said.

Murray is warning people not to run generators inside their home or garage.

"It should always be outside, at least 20 feet away from the house," Murray said. "The emissions coming out of those generators or any gas powered motor released is deadly especially if it accumulates enough."

Murray also stressed the importance of having carbon monoxide detectors in the home.

"Not only generators but even some appliances can emit carbon monoxide, your furnace and other appliances," Murray said.

The Melvindale police chief called the situation tragic, saying the city lost one of their sons.

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