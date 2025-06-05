Melvindale to hire private investigator to look at police department allegations

MELVINDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Melvindale City Council voted Wednesday to hire a private investigator to look into allegations within the police department.

Concerns came up about the multiple lawsuits the department is facing.

Last January, we reported about alleged misconduct of Melvindale Police Lt. Matthew Furman, who was accused in a civil lawsuit of assault and battery as well as false arrest.

Melvindale Lt. sued over rough arrest, most criminal charges dropped after 7 investigation

Then last week, the Marko Law Firm says they filed another lawsuit by an officer alleging discrimination and harassment by superiors and coworkers.

