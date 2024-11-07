Men in ski masks attempt to rob college student in Oakland University dorm building

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland University police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred inside a student dorm building Wednesday.

Five men in ski masks approached a female college student and attempted to steal her car keys. Students who live in the building say they're on edge.

“I’m still thinking about if it was like students or if it was random people who came into the building and how they got in there," OU freshman Noelle said.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday inside Oakview Hall. University officials say the suspects approached the student in one of the halls and asked is she wanted company. They then asked if they could take her car for a ride.

One suspect attempted to forcibly take her car keys out of her hand. The female student yelled for help and her roommate opened the door. That's when all five men fled down the stairwell.

WXYZ Oak View Hall

Kelly Jackson also lives in the building and woke up to a notification from the school about the incident. She says she's shaken up and plans on taking extra precautions including not sleeping in the building for at least a night.

“It’s really bizarre. You don’t expect it to happen here," Jackson said. "I have protection on me at all times. I naturally do 'cause I’m a girl in college, but it’s definitely more on me now than it was before because I would never want that to happen to me.”

Jackson said signs were posted around the building Wednesday after the incident reminding everyone of key card rules. University police are reviewing surveillance footage to see how the suspects got in and if they were let in by someone else.

WXYZ Signs posted around Oak View Hall

OUPD is investigating and do have some leads. Meanwhile, students just hope the masked men are caught soon.

“I hope the victim is alright. I hope they catch the five guys that they’re trying to find and hopefully, OUPD brings justice," student Josh Norman said.

If you know anything about the incident, call the Oakland University Police Department at 248-370‑333.

