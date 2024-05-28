Mental Health Crisis ends with two dead on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A dispute during a mental health crisis lasting days, has ended in a deadly turn. On Detroit’s East Side, police say a family situation spiraled out of control, leading to a shooting death and deadly shootout with police. “He was manic for like 7 days.” said the victim’s cousin, Keachia Thompkins.

“He was actually visiting. He wasn’t feeling good so she kept him.” she adds.

Police say it was at a home on Beaconsfield near Morang at 4 pm, that the shooter opened fire on his nephew, shooting him in the head and killing him. The scene was described as chaotic.

“There were two women on the porch screaming someone had been shot. Upon entering they encountered an armed male and shots were exchanged.” said Chief James White.

Police say they shot and killed the shooter, after getting into an altercation with him. Family members who arrived in the minutes that followed, were expressing outrage tonight.

“He was suffering from mental illness and diagnosed several years ago with a condition,” White said. Police are still investigating exactly what unfolded and interviewing witnesses.

