Metro Detroit anti-vaccination mother back in court

Lori Matheson is fighting her ex-husband on whether their 2-year-old daughter should be vaccinated.
Matheson argues that her family is pre-disposed to auto-immune injuries and a "23 and Me" genetic test will show that, and that the test should've been done before the referee made their determination.
Her ex-husband's attorney says their daughter's doctor recommended the vaccine and said her church allows them.
