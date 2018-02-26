Metro Detroit anti-vaccination mother back in court

8:16 AM, Feb 26, 2018
3 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A court hearing will be held Monday morning in Pontiac for a mother in metro Detroit accused of not vaccinating her child.

Lori Matheson is fighting her ex-husband on whether their 2-year-old daughter should be vaccinated.

Matheson argues that her family is pre-disposed to auto-immune injuries and a "23 and Me" genetic test will show that, and that the test should've been done before the referee made their determination.

Her ex-husband's attorney says their daughter's doctor recommended the vaccine and said her church allows them.

 

