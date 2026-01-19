DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit is preparing for dangerously cold weather as a winter weather advisory takes effect for all of Southeast Michigan Monday and Tuesday.

Metro Detroit braces for dangerously cold weather with winter advisory in effect

Snow and wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour are expected during the advisory period.

I spoke to a doctor to learn more about the dangers of being out in the cold weather and heard from Metro Detroiters about how they're staying safe and warm.

I know Michiganders are used to the cold, but the weather expected on Monday could be extremely dangerous, and you're going to want to plan accordingly.

"Just be prepared for it, dress right, have technical gear," Kyle Bartell said.

I caught up with Metro Detroiters who were out ice skating in downtown Detroit to see how they handle extremely cold weather.

"I definitely stay inside and also turn the heat all the way up in my car," Emma Barker said.

"Lots of layers and the key is to wear some thick socks," Henry Fontolan said.

Dr. Molly O'Shea with Birmingham Pediatrics says you have to be careful when being out in freezing weather.

"The colder the temperature and the windier it is, the higher the risk. Temperatures even just 10-15 degrees if there's enough wind, can pose risks," O'Shea said.

According to the doctor, those risks could include frostbite. She says children are especially at risk when it comes to that.

"Kids are little, and they have a much bigger skin-to-body ratio, so because they have that, they are going to actually have more risk for exposure," O'Shea said.

Dr. O'Shea gave some tips for what parents should do to keep their kids safe while being outside.

"The more you cover your body, the safer you are, so hats, scarves that will cover your nose and mouth if you're going to be going sledding. Having warm mittens, maybe even a double mitte,n is important. Snow pants or having a couple of layers on your legs," O'Shea said.

Dr. O'Shea added that finding a family activity that's indoors is always a good idea when it's really cold out.

"I just want to encourage parents to kind of do some pre-planning and think about what non-tech things can we be preparing for," O'Shea said.

I spoke to one dad who says he is taking his daughters to the museum on Monday to avoid the cold.

"Definitely inside, definitely something inside," Chris Howard said.

