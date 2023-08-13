Metro Detroit business empowers women nationwide

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Skinnytees is a clothing company based out of Birmingham, Michigan. Their motto is to empower women of all shapes, sizes, and ages.

"We can have little rolls and be imperfectly, perfect, and it's ok," said Skinnytees founder Linda Schlesinger-Wagner.

Schlesinger-Wagner started the business 14 years ago.

"It was an 'aahaa' moment in the middle of the night. I started with camisoles and it blew from there," said Schlesinger-Wagner.

In fact, at that time, Linda was 61 and going through a divorce after 37 years of marriage.

"When I started this business, and I'm laying in bed thinking, failure is not an option, I have to make this work, and when I make it work, I will always give back," she said.

Now with over 200 different styles being sold nationwide, Linda continues to hold true to her words.

"In the last two years, we've done 21 charitable initiatives," said revealed.

Girl Power Boxes is the company's latest give back to the community initiative. Each $54 box contains a Barbie pink tank top, a candle, five affirmation cards, and lip gloss.

She says for each box sold, a portion of the proceeds goes to Gesher Human Services' Women to Work Program, which helps women across Southeast Michigan find employment.

"Who wants to get their resume better in shape, learn how to interview, figure out what they want to do for a living, and receive career counseling? We can do those things for women across metro Detroit," said Adelman.

Eric Adelman from the non-profit says the service is free thanks to various partner donations. In fact, last year, the organization helped 5,000 women.

"Women and others continue struggling to find the right job. Many of them have had some challenges in their life. Either it's coming back to work after raising kids and needing to re-enter the workforce after 20 years. Or many women who have been through this program have been through a recent trauma... a recent divorce, or the passing of a spouse," said Adelman.

Meanwhile, at Skinnytees, Wagner is changing lives one box at a time.

"When you do good things for other people. You feel good," said Schlesinger-Wagner.

The Girl Power boxes are available year-round and nationwide. To learn more about it and how you can support the great cause, click here.