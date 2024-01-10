Metro Detroit coalition helps rescue more than 60 people trapped in Gaza

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Once trapped in a war zone, dozens of loved ones and some U.S. citizens have now been aided in returning home to the United States.

We’ve learned more than 60 people in metro Detroit have received help from the Arab American Civil Rights League and State Department. Attorneys, civil rights leaders and government officials have all been working together to save those trapped in Gaza.

“This is true suffering and chaos, and the winter weather is getting worse,” Mariam Charara with the ACRL said.

Charara described a coalition formed several months ago that includes lawmakers and state departments officials.

“It’s a collective effort, and we were able to use our voices to reach out and demand action,” Charara said.

Several stakeholders have worked together to achieve a common goal, which comes down to saving lives.

Charara told us families have been reunited, bringing tears of joy.

“We have succeeded bringing them back home to safety. Each and every one of them,” Charara said.

She says a big part of the success came from starting a national hotline, then pursuing diplomatic efforts to help bring people home.

Elected leaders including Sen. Gary Peters and Congresswomen Debbie Dingell and Rashida Tlaib have been instrumental in helping as well.

“We were thankful to Congresswoman Debbie Dingell for being one of those advocates who’ve pushed the cases where they need to be,” Charara said.

Among the success stories is the safe return of a man from Canton, who feared for his life while in Gaza.

Looking ahead, Charara is also calling on the Biden administration to issue an executive order to establish a process for Humanitarian Parole to bring more loved ones back.

“It’s a very dangerous environment and conditions are in fact worsening,” said Oakland University professor Peter Trumbore, an expert in international relations. “Egypt is the primary escape route. In order to get anyone out of Gaza, it requires cooperation of Israelis and Egyptians, plus any other third party.”

Charara says 60-plus attorneys nationwide have gotten involved, dedicating much of their own time to saving lives.

