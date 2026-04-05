Metro Detroit communities clean up downed trees and damaged homes after powerful storms hit the area

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Storms ripped through Metro Detroit on Saturday, leaving behind a mess in some communities.

Many people received tornado warning alerts on their phones Saturday afternoon.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Some parts of Metro Detroit didn’t see much damage from the storm, but part of a mobile home community in Belleville saw quite a bit of it. There were downed trees and damaged homes.

Nicole Nowlin lives in that mobile home community which is off of Sumpter Road. Her home was damaged after Saturday’s powerful storms.

"I know it shifted our chimney because there’s a fireplace right there," Nowlin said. "It shifted the chimney so it’s leaking a little bit."

WXYZ Nicole Nowlin speaking to 7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock

Nowlin said her kids were outside before the storm came in.

"Yeah, my husband told them… they were trying to leave to get in the car. They got the alert," Nowlin said.

Over in Van Buren Township, there were downed power lines and trees near East Huron Drive and Haggerty Road.

Down in Monroe County, the storms made a huge mess. A trampoline was folded over a power line, trees were uprooted, and homes were damaged.

WTVG Storm damage in Monroe County

Nowlin says she is grateful her family is safe and didn't get hurt during the storms.

"It picked my little one up," said Nowlin said. "She held on and daddy grabbed her."

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