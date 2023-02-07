Metro Detroit communities raising money for earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria

WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — With thousands dead and injured and the search for survivors still underway, relief efforts are happening to help victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Answering the call in a time of crisis and overwhelming uncertainty are members of the Turkish American Cultural Association of Michigan based in Wixom. The agency’s president Dr. Mehmet Yaya says his loved ones were not harmed. They live in another part of the country.

Nonetheless, the magnitude of this tragedy is being felt by all.

“It’s shocking to say the least. This is one of the largest earthquakes in Turkish history. We are talking to each other to find ways to help with relief efforts,” Yaya said.

Fatma Kocer is also sharing more about the critical situation and why donating funds is so badly needed.

“Millions of people who no longer have their houses, access to financial belongings. Lots of babies without diapers,” Kocer said.

Kocer says the Turkish community in metro Detroit has learned from loved ones that rebuilding could take three to five years. It's another sign of the urgent need for donations.

“Families with no water or electricity, no cars. There is an immense need,” Kocer said.

She added that 10 cities impacted have a population similar to that of Detroit. Families who are both Turkish and Syrian, in many instances, are left with nothing.

“Each of these buildings are six to 10 floors housing 100 to 200 people. One building can be a couple hundred lives,” Kocer said.

To donate to relief efforts, visit the links below: