Metro Detroit couple hosts Halloween-themed zombie wedding over the weekend

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — One Metro Detroit couple took their vows — 'til death do us part' literally, with a Halloween-zombie takeover themed wedding.

Aaron and Courtney Reece were wed in the midst of a zombie apocalypse, with photos showing them taking over a grocery store and being chased down the street.

The bridal party eventually caught up with the couple who then transformed into Frankenstein and the bride of Frankenstein for their reception.

Everyone at the wedding showed up in full costume.

The Reece's told us it's a night they will never forget.

"We had gone to 10 different weddings that year prior and thought they were all so beautiful in their own way, we just needed something totally different," Courtney said. "And both of us were big Theater Bizarre fans so we thought if we're going to spend money on a wedding, we might as well make it our own Halloween party."

The Reece's say there were a few people, who initially were not too thrilled about the theme, but still showed up in costume and had a great time.