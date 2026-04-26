Metro Detroit families creating memories at Livonia's Bookstock sale

A volunteer-driven book sale in Livonia has raised more than $3 million for literacy and education projects across Metro Detroit over the past 22 years.

Bookstock, held at Laurel Park Place, offers more than 500,000 gently used books and media at bargain prices. The entirely volunteer-driven operation collects, sorts, and staffs the massive sale, which wraps up May 3.

Alex Petrik from Commerce Township visited the sale with his daughters, 4-year-old Kate and 2-year-old Madison.

"No, we've come a couple years. Once she started getting into books, we started coming," Petrik said.

Kate looked for monkey books, while Madison searched for princess books and "bone books" because she wants to be a doctor.

"And I want bone books too," Madison said.

"You pretend Dr. a lot at home, don't you?" Petrik said.

When asked what he hopes his daughters take away from the event, Petrik shared his thoughts.

"Time with their dad, to be honest. Just a fun memory with their dad where they get to go pick out books and then we get to go home and read them all for, endless hours," Petrik said.

Petrik added that there is no limit to how many books the girls can take home.

"As many as they want," Petrik said.

On the other side of the aisle, Ann Arbor's Tamar Jacobson volunteered at Bookstock for the first time with her 6-year-old daughter, Aviva.

"I want her to see how excited people are about reading and collecting books that are important to them and how good it feels to help other people," Jacobson said.

Aviva helped shoppers pick out books and shared how many more people she planned to help during her shift.

"Maybe 20," Aviva said.

Aviva explained why she enjoys the event.

"I like it because there's so much books and it's like a little puzzle you have to find the books," Aviva said.

Aviva said she hopes to return to volunteer again next year.

"Yeah, I hope so," Aviva said.

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