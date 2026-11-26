DETROIT — Preparations are underway on Woodward Avenue for the 100th America's Thanksgiving Parade, and for many families, the night before has become a tradition of its own.

With a large portion of Woodward Avenue already closed, parade floats were lined up as hundreds of people walked the street for a close-up look ahead of the big day.

Rick Ruhland, visiting from Livonia, was checking out the floats at night for the first time with family and friends.

"Being able to see them up close and personal, this is great," Ruhland said.

Kathleen Denton, from Plymouth, said the evening outing captured the spirit of the season.

"It's just a really fun way to get in the holiday spirit and see how the community comes together," Denton said.

Visitors Kennedy Kross and Connor Kross also took in the displays.

"Everything is really intricate and artistic and all the people here are really nice and super creative," Kennedy said.

"I like seeing all the new designs and seeing all the people put in their best effort to make all the floats," Connor said.

Some of the artists behind the floats were also on hand. Ralph Skinner, a former float artist who started at the parade company in 1977, was there with his daughter and grandchildren. Skinner, who's now retired, designed the Wizard of Oz float 26 years ago. This year, his granddaughter Piper Liell will ride it as Dorothy.

Liell reflected on the connection to her grandfather.

"Since I was little he would take us down and show us the floats and the designs and things," Liell said. "I'm really glad I can represent him in that way."

Skinner said the moment means more than he ever expected.

"Never even dreamt that would happen but yeah, it's a big deal for me," Skinner said.

This year also marks a major milestone for the parade. Tony Michaels, president and CEO of The Parade Company, said the centennial is a moment worth celebrating.

"Tomorrow is huge, it's the 100th right here in the city of Detroit, not many things make it to 100 but boy we are so ready," Michaels said.

Michaels said this year's parade features 9 new floats, with Dan Gilbert serving as grand marshal. Crowds are expected to form by 6 a.m. As for the weather, Michaels remained optimistic.

"It's going to be a little windy but you know what, it's going to be OK. It's Thanksgiving in Detroit and there's nothing better," Michaels said.

The parade will start heading south along Woodward Avenue at 8:45 a.m.

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