Metro Detroit families skipping out on traditional trick-or-treating to keeps kids safe

(WXYZ) — Tonight, parents and kids will be hitting the streets all dressed up to collect candy.

Some parents have opted to doing organized trunk-or-treat events instead of going from house to house. That's because over the last two years, there has been growing concerns about what is being given out to kids.

"I have been looking out for a lot of sweet tarts," mother Kayla Jenkins said.

Jenkins, like other parents, has seen the viral post from the DEA showing rainbow-colored fentanyl pills in sweet tart packs.

"You have to make sure that you go through all the candy and make sure nothing is opened because some of the stuff can be opened by accident," Jenkins said.

Last year parents were worried about marijuana edibles and this year they are concerned that candy could be laced with fentanyl.

The DEA in Detroit says they have not received any reports of Halloween candy being laced with fentanyl, but there is another big concern for them: pedestrian safety.

"Our children deserve a safe environment and a place that they can show off their costumes," Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said.

Over the weekend, the Southfield Police Department held a trunk-or-treat event so kids could have just that.

"This is so much safer to me," mother Brianna Bell said. "It's just safer as in the environment. You know it's just kids here. They want to have fun, get candy. You don't have parent's doing parent things if you know what I mean, like under the influence things."

While other families may opt to trick-or-treat the traditional way, the DEA is giving away tips to keep families safe.

Halloween Safety Tips:

