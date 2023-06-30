Metro Detroit flyers say they are prepared for the busiest travel day of the holiday weekend

(WXYZ) — The busy holiday travel rush is kicking into high gear and if you're one of the millions of Americans traveling, prepare for some frustration.

Over 2.8 million people are expected to fly Friday for the holiday weekend and airports have already seen thousands of delays and cancellations due to severe weather and the haze currently been seeing here in metro Detroit.

A Delta employee at DTW says 10,000 flyers are expected to fly Delta today. So far DTW is only reporting 7 flight delays. On Thursday there were 7 flight delays and two cancellations.

Flyers at DTW this morning were hoping for the best.

"We are crossing our fingers, a lot of flights have been delayed so we are just kinda winging it," one flyer said.

"We left early, very early, only to be told that our flight has been delayed. But we were proactive," another adds.

Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the Fourth of July weekend so airports across the country are encouraging flyers to pack their patience.