Watch
News

Actions

Metro Detroit gas prices hold steady after significant increases

Gas prices hold steady after major jumps in past 2 weeks
Posted at 5:40 AM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 05:40:29-04

(WXYZ) — Gas prices appear to be holding steady in metro Detroit after seeing massive jumps over the past week and a half.

According to AAA Michigan, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gas is $5.27, just a penny higher than it was on Thursday.

Related: Why does Michigan have high gas prices compared to other states?

In the state, the average price is $5.22, also one cent higher than yesterday.

Michigan is still significantly higher than the national average of $4.99 per gallon.

Why does Michigan have high gas prices compared to other states?

On Monday during AAA's weekly gas price update, they found prices soared 44 cents from the week before to an average of $5.12 per gallon. That means prices have increased about 15 cents from Monday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!