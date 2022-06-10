Metro Detroit gas prices hold steady after significant increases

(WXYZ) — Gas prices appear to be holding steady in metro Detroit after seeing massive jumps over the past week and a half.

According to AAA Michigan, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gas is $5.27, just a penny higher than it was on Thursday.

In the state, the average price is $5.22, also one cent higher than yesterday.

Michigan is still significantly higher than the national average of $4.99 per gallon.

On Monday during AAA's weekly gas price update, they found prices soared 44 cents from the week before to an average of $5.12 per gallon. That means prices have increased about 15 cents from Monday.