Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Metro Detroit martial artist set to compete for World Championship in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Screenshot 2025-07-28 at 1.28.22 PM.png
David Garmo
Screenshot 2025-07-28 at 1.28.22 PM.png
Posted

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A metro Detroit martial artist will soon take center stage to compete for a World Championship in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

David Garmo, owner of Assembly Jiu-Jitsu in Bloomfield Hills, said he's been on an 18-year journey to reach this competition. He said on July 31st, he will be in Las Vegas to take part in a UFC BJJ contest as a co-main event.

The fight is for the inaugural Light Heavyweight Championship of the World. There will be five, five-minute rounds,
and the opportunity is one he hopes will inspire many others to pursue the sport.

Screenshot 2025-07-28 at 1.29.56 PM.png

“It’s an important skill to have. All walks of life. Men. Women. Older or younger people," Garbo told me. “They are very happy for me and to be a part of this thing we are building together. To have our gym represented internationally in front of millions of people. Really excited about it.”

David said as a 35-year-old competitor, this has been a life-long pursuit, and allowed him to travel the world. His competition will be aired live on YouTube, for free, Thursday at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 7 News Detroit This Morning!