Metro Detroit nonprofit DRAW sending hurricane relief supplies to Jamaica

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Waterford Township-based nonprofit is mobilizing to help Hurricane Melissa victims in Jamaica.

Disaster Relief at Work, known as DRAW, is preparing to send 700 buckets filled with cleaning supplies to Jamaica in the coming days. The organization typically responds to natural disasters across the United States, but Hurricane Melissa will mark the second time it's helped internationally.

"We had the ability to help, we had the connections to help, we wanted to help, so there wasn't really anything holding us back from helping people after the storm passed," said Greg Martin, executive director of DRAW.

313 Presents sent more than 50 volunteers to DRAW's warehouse to help pack nearly 400 buckets. The buckets will all be sent to Jamaica.

Related video: Jamaica reeling as storm hits Cuba, heads for Bahamas

Melissa’s deadly path: Jamaica reeling as storm hits Cuba, heads for Bahamas

"It's devastating. It's something that touches anybody," said Howard Handler, president of 313 Presents. "We're all pretty lucky that we live in a relatively climate-protected area here in southeastern Michigan but when we see footage like that, we want to do something and help people."

Some metro Detroit residents found themselves directly affected by the hurricane. Tamika Gaines was vacationing in Jamaica with her sister when Hurricane Melissa struck, leaving her stranded at a resort after her weekend flight was canceled.

During the storm, Gaines shared video from the resort lobby where guests had been moved for shelter. In a dramatic moment captured during her live stream Tuesday, the roof caved in as water poured into the room. Gaines posted Wednesday afternoon that she was safe and had made it through the ordeal.

Related video: Detroit woman's Jamaica birthday trip becomes hurricane nightmare

Metro Detroiters riding out Hurrican Melissa in Jamaica

"Having responded to those storms before, we were like we have to do something about this one," Martin said.

DRAW is now waiting for airports to reopen, so they can finalize logistics for shipping the relief supplies. The organization hopes to get the buckets on the ground in Jamaica as soon as possible.

"We're just trying to get supplies into the hands of people that need them," Martin said.

Those interested in supporting DRAW's relief efforts can donate online or shop their Amazon wishlist.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.