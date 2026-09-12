UTICA, Mich. — The Metro Detroit Parkinson Hero Walk wrapped up Saturday in Utica, bringing together patients, caregivers, researchers, and families affected by Parkinson's disease.

Organizers say the event is about more than fundraising — it's about reminding people living with the disease that they don't have to face it alone.

"The mission for today is to continue to raise awareness around Parkinson's, the research that is done to support those that are dealing with it, and also to be able to celebrate caregivers and all the work that they do," Terry Whitfield said.

Watch Faraz Javed's report in the video player below:

Metro Detroit Parkinson Hero Walk raises awareness and support for patients and veterans

For Whitfield, that mission hits close to home. His father Bill, a Marine veteran, was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2018.

"How he, every day and every way, chooses to take steps forward, no matter how small those steps might be. They're not the steps as large as they used to be, but for him, every day is an opportunity to wake up and do it again," Whitfield said.

For the Whitfields, Parkinson's has become a family journey.

"So you're looking at Whitfield Warriors. These are all of our family, my sister, my brother-in-law, my cousins, my aunties. These are all the people that make up the village that support his care, and every day, how we support our mother in supporting him," Whitfield said.

This year's walk also shines a spotlight on veterans. Michigan Parkinson Foundation CEO Kristin Rossi says Parkinson's is a progressive neurological disease that affects movement, balance and coordination. While treatments can help manage symptoms, there is currently no cure.

"Veterans have a higher incidence of Parkinson's disease. So we really want to shine the light on their experience, how they came to have Parkinson's, and how it's affecting them now," Rossi said.

One of those veterans is Nate Jolliff. The former Marine was diagnosed with Parkinson's at age 55. Today, he uses his experience to help others navigate their journey.

"For me, the diagnosis was unplanned. It was really a surprise. I had denial and all the other phases that you have when you're diagnosed with something terrible like that. But got through that, lined myself up with a support group..." Jolliff said.

While support groups help patients navigate the emotional challenges of Parkinson's, research companies, including Quest Research, continue searching for better treatments. Alison Chanley, an intake specialist and patient liaison at the Farmington Hills-based company, says clinical trials are showing promise.

"We've actually seen people improve, their conditions improve. When a trial goes into later phases, we have open-label studies. So they're getting the medication; there's no placebo, and we've actually seen patients make progress and symptoms be reduced," Chanley said.

The goal of Saturday's walk is to raise $350,000 to support education, exercise programs, support groups and caregiver respite services across Michigan. Rossi says the foundation's support extends well beyond the annual event.

"I really want people to know that we're here for them throughout the entire year, not just this day. I want them to feel like they've been enveloped in a big hug... and then come to us for support groups and mentorship and very, very importantly, exercise and education," Rossi said.

For the Whitfields, Parkinson's is part of their story — but it doesn't define their family.

"That what happens to you does not have to dictate how you then move forward. No matter what the situation, circumstance, trial or tribulation, we all have the opportunity to take our best step forward," Whitfield said.

More information about the Michigan Parkinson Foundation is available at www.parkinsonsmi.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

